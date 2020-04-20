Justice orders hospitals to "restart" next week

In the first sign West Virginia is beginning to reopen for businesses, Governor Jim Justice says the state's hospitals may be able to resume elective surgeries by the end of April.

But in issuing an executive order at his daily briefing Monday, the governor said those hospitals would have to meet certain criteria before reaching that point. He did not elaborate on the conditions.

The governor stopped elective surgeries during the early signs of the spread of the coronavirus, out of concern hospitals could have an overabundance of COVID-19 patients.

Justice did not offer any further easing of restrictions imposed in mid-to-late March. He said reopening the state will be a "balancing act" between the state staying in business as opposed to staying safe.