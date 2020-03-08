Kids from all over West Virginia participate in bowling tournament

Kids from all over West Virginia pack Emerson Bowling Lanes to participate in the Pepsi Open bowling tournament. There were over 40 children and teens.

"It's just a really good time to come out here. It's real competitive, its just a great time," said Owen Farish, 17-year old, Parkersburg South bowler.

Winners of their division in the tournament can win smart money that can go towards scholarships for them to attend college. Many of these young kids have been bowling since they were able to pick up a ball. But they say the goal for this tournament is to make it to the Junior Gold championship.

Jame Friese is the West Virginia State vice-president for youth bowling.

"I want parents to know about the scholarship opportunities for children outside of the major sports," said Friese, vice-president.

The championship will be next Sunday at 10 a.m. and last all day at the Emerson Bowling Lanes. There will be 8 winners who qualify to go to Las Vegas to compete in the Junior Gold championship with bowlers from all over the United States.