Kings Island to open 2020 in July with strict safety protocols

Kings Island is set to open its gates for the 2020 season after a delay due to concerns over COVID-19.

The amusement park in Mason, Ohio will be opening with strict safety protocols in July.

The park will be opening first to season ticketholders on July 2-11. And then opening to season passholders and daily ticket holders starting on July 12.

Park visitors are asked to download the park's mobile app to make reservations and plan a visit.

Reservations will be open to passholders for the first week and daily ticket holders will be able to make reservations with the next two weeks.

Park officials say guidelines for employees and visitors align with the CDC recommendations.

An opening date for the park’s water park, Soak City, will be released at a later time.

New protocols for Kings Island

• A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management

• A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission

• A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates

• Requirement for all guests, associated and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

• Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines

• Limited guest/associate contact

• Enhancing cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas

• Additional hand sanitization stations; and

• Capacity management throughout the park