Kroger to accept SNAP benefits for pickup

On Tuesday, April 21, Kroger Mid-Atlantic will begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for pickup. The low-contact, convenient service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

“Kroger is excited to now have this SNAP/EBT payment option available for Pickup customers as we rapidly activate the feature in all our markets,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer. “Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing.”

Kroger currently offers Pickup at more than 2,000 stores across America. Kroger has taken several steps to support its higher volume of Pickup orders, including hiring additional e-commerce associates, adding more order pick-up slots, increasing customer communication and piloting a pickup-only store location in Cincinnati.

Additionally, Kroger has waived the Pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic.

How Pickup Works:

-Choose your preferred store location on Kroger.com or the Kroger app

-Shop and place your order for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app

-Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up

-An associate shops for your order

-When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived

-An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card