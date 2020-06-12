Kroger to return to normal business hours

Kroger stores have been operating with adjusted hours since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company announced Friday that stores in its Mid-Atlantic Division will be returning to normal business hours beginning June 14.

In West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky, stores will open every day at 6 A.M. and close either at 10 P.M. 11 P.M., or midnight. Pharmacy hours will not change, and hours set aside for senior and high-risk shoppers will continue every day between 6 A.M. and 8 A.M.

“The health, safety and well-being of our associates, customers and communities remains our top priority,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

The stores will also continue to implement additional safety measures, including limitations on the number of shoppers allowed in stores at one time, extra sanitation of facilities, plexiglass barriers at registers, social distancing, requiring employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizing stations throughout the store, temperature checks, grocery delivery, curbside pickup, and contactless payment through Kroger Pay.

