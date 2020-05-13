L.E. Huck & Sons to repoen indoor shop in June

L.E. Huck & Sons Farm Market in Marietta has reopened its outdoor garden center, and the indoor sandwich counter and store are expected to open on June 1.

As area residents begin returning to shops and other businesses, the market has experienced a fair amount of business in the garden center. Many shoppers during this time are eager to grow their own food, said store employee Justin Hartley.

“A lot of people were here shopping for Mother’s Day. And people are wanting to plant their own vegetables. They want to know where their food comes from,” said Hartley.

Many Marietta residents are eager for the Market’s indoor shop to reopen, where they can purchase made-to-order sandwiches, fresh baked goods, and ice cream, as well as produce and retail items.

“People have come by asking for sandwiches, but we’re trying to figure out how to make the store safe for everyone,” Hartley said.

Currently, the store is asking shoppers at the outdoor garden center to social distance. And when the indoor store reopens, social distancing will be expected there, as well. Sneeze guards will separate employees from customers, and there will likely be a limit placed on the number of customers allowed to enter the store at once.

