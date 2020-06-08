Labor unions to hold food drive

The Parkersburg Area Labor Council AFL-CIO and the Parkersburg/Marietta Building Trades Council are partnering to sponsor a non-perishable food drive on behalf of the Mid Town Family Resource Center, a Parkersburg organization that supports families in need.

The food drive will be held on June 20, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at 3100 Dudley Ave., Parkersburg. Organizers will be asked to wear masks and gloves, and social distancing will be practiced. While primarily individuals with connections to the organizations will be participating, members of the public who would like to donate money or non-perishable food items are welcome to do so.

According to Andrew Stump, president of the Parkersburg Area Labor Council AFL-CIO, the organizations chose to hold the food drive as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We chose to do it because of COVID-19. We know that food banks have been hit pretty hard...And we also decided to take some of the money we would have spent on a booth at Homecoming and give it to [the Mid Town Family Resource Center], as well...We know they serve a lot of under-privileged families. If we can help them out to continue their mission, that’s what it’s all about,” Stump said.

In addition, Stump commented on what he believes to be the role of labor organizations in the community during times of emergency.

“I feel like our job is not only to be the voice of union people, but the voice of all working people in the valley,” Stump said. “At the end of the day, we represent working families...And our job is to make sure that the voices of all working people are heard. We try to do as much good in the community as we can,” Stump added.

Buddy Malone, business manager for the Parkersburg/Marietta Building Trades Council, expressed a similar sentiment.

“We’re always looking for ways to support the community...When it started, we were just going to make a donation, but it expanded a little further,” Malone said.

Stump also added that, during the election season, he feels political action is important, as well, when it comes to supporting the community.

“We feel like we need the right people in Charleston to make the right decisions for working families and folks who can’t provide for themselves,” Stump said.

