Lane closures on Worthington Creek bridges on I-77 on Thursday and Friday

West Virginia Division of Highways announces that I- 77 will have lane closures on Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 due to an inspection of the Worthington Creek Bridges, located at milepost 177.94 northbound and southbound, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closures on I-77 will allow bridge crews to inspect the bridge during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00p.m. The inspection should not cause any significant delays for motorists traveling on I-77 or Wood County Route 16 under the bridge. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the work schedule.