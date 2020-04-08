Large tree falls onto roof of home in Vienna

A large tree was blown over onto a home early Wednesday morning in Vienna as a severe thunderstorm rolled across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

No injuries were reported, but the roof of the home at Grand Central Avenue and 46th Street had major damage, and a crew worked throughout the morning to clean up the damage.

The storm that hit about 3:30 a.m. also knocked down some power lines in the 700-block of 24th Street in Vienna, police said.

Elsewhere in the region, authorities reported only minor wind damage to some trees and utility lines.

