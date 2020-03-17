Latrobe Street Mission thankful for community support

While entire country remains in panic of the possible spread of coronavirus, the Latrobe Street Mission is remaining positive.

Because of community support, the mission is able to feed their residents, as well as keep the premises clean during this pandemic.

They have proper procedures in case to prevent the spread, and if a resident somehow contracts the virus, they will keep them in isolation as ordered by medical professionals.

They will not run low on supplies because of the many organizations that help donate to the mission.

"It takes a community to build a community," said Pastor Jim Sims, Assistant Director of Operations at the mission. "We're just very happy that our faithful few are staying behind us. Our donations are still coming of food. We still have churches and other organizations bringing our evening meals. It's just very important and very positive."

During the pandemic, the shelter will remain open, and continue to practice social distancing.