UPDATE:Kendall Richards sentenced to eight years in prison

A Vienna man is sentenced to eight yeas in prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution, after pleading guilty to aggravated theft in Washington County Common Pleas Court.

UPDATE: 04/17/18 4:37 P.M.

A Vienna man pleads guilty to aggravated theft in Washington County Common Pleas Court, but his attorney says the charge will be dismisssed once his client repays the victim.

According to a plea agreement on file in the Washington County Court Clerk's Office, Kendall Richards, 47, has until Oct. 18, 2019 to repay $1.2 million to the victim in the case.

Once that is done, his attorney, George Cosenza, says the indictment will be dismissed with prejudice.

Richards' guilty plea to aggravated theft could carry a sentence of up to eight years in prison if restitution is not paid.

Richards is the owner of Sundowner Used Auto Sales on Gihon Road in Parkersburg.

WTAP reported in June 2016 that authorities in West Virginia and Ohio were investigating several of Richards’ business transactions.

Authorities at the time alleged that he scammed some local residents by having them bring used cars into the United States from Canada to resell and then kept the profits for himself.

Update: 6/3/2016 5:40 P.M.

Already charged with theft: Kendall Richards, owner of Sundowner Used Auto Sales, who turned himself into Washington County authorities Thursday.

But West Virginia authorities also have been looking into some of his other business transactions.

Search warrants were executed Thursday, and State Police say there could be additional charges.

"We ended up with many, many different types of documents we were looking for," said State Police Sgt. W.K. Marshall. "Right now, we are analyzing and researching all those documents, to see we have all the evidence we need to move forward with our charges."

Sgt. Marshall indicated there also could be a federal investigation.

A Marietta Municipal Court filing said the vehicles for which Marietta resident James Vuksic wired money were sold at auction to at least one auto dealer from New York State.

Two of the vehicles in the original purchase have not been located.

Update 6/3/2016 9:20 am

Authorities say Kendall Keith Richards, accused of leading a vehicle scam, turned himself in Thursday night.

A Parkersburg man, accused of scamming Mid-Ohio Valley residents out of their hard-earned cash, is on the run, and police say he's armed.

West Virginia State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office execute four separate warrants in Parkersburg, today; all relating to Kendall Keith Richards, who they say has been leading a scam. Here's how it works: Richards, who owns Sundowner Used Autos on Gihon Road, convinces locals to invest in bringing cars down from Canada, to resell at a mark-up. That's perfectly legal, the only problem is: Richards has reportedly been keeping all the profits for himself. And now the law is after him.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for the owner of the car lot, Kendall Keith Richards, for felony-2 theft. Mister Richards is armed. So anyone with information about his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement. Don't approach him," warned Detective Spencer McPeak of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The WCSO and WVSP were each investigating this case separately, before coming together to execute warrants at the Parkersburg Union Trust Building, Sundowner Auto Sales and two other locations.