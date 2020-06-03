Law enforcement prepared in case protests turn violent

Protests have taken place all over the world in response to the death of George Floyd.

A protest occurred in Parkersburg on Sunday, and even though the one planned for Wednesday did not pan out, law enforcement was prepared in the extreme case that things went awry, particularly if protesters, or other law enforcement officers were in danger.

"America witnessed George Floyd being murdered right in front of their eyes," said Skylar Steward, of the Ohio Patriotz. "He was murdered. There’s no if’s and’s but’s about it, there is no excuse for the way those officers conducted themselves. But that doesn’t mean that every other law enforcement officer out there is the enemy."

There were apparent threats going around social media that violence might occur during a protest in Parkersburg on Wednesday. The Dils Center in downtown got wind of this, and hired armed guards to protect other businesses downtown.

They want the ones that intended to start violence and damage to know that it would not be tolerated.

"For outsiders to come in the community, and post threats of as saying that they want to destroy or tear down, is wrong," said Vinny Kunze, co-owner of the Dils Center. "We want to lend one voice to one man that was wrongly killed by an overzealous law enforcement officer."

Law enforcement wants the community to know that they stand in solidarity with the message.

"We stand in solidarity with the protesters," said Steward. "We’re not out here to try to bully or force them into anything. We have got to stand united as a nation and address the situation."