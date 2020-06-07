Law enforcement supports Marietta protestors

Sunday's peaceful demonstration at Muskingum Park in Marietta was met with praise by local law enforcement.

The Marietta Police Department and the Ohio Patriotz were among some of the law enforcement that were patrolling Sunday's protests. They were impressed with the turnout.

"It (was) a very impressive turnout," said Rodney Hupp, Marietta Police Chief. "To me, it’s especially impressive because it is so incredibly peaceful, and the attitudes I’ve seen are so absolutely uplifting and upbeat. It’s pretty awesome."

Officers applauded speeches and prayed with the crowd. The protesters' message to law enforcement was to listen, and to help out when they could.

"Just be aware of your situation," said Abdel-Jaleel Ismail, one of the speakers. "Be aware of your privilege, and know how you can help people that are marginalized because of their skin color, sexuality, gender."

While the policemen acknowledge that police brutality is a problem that needs to be fixed, Chief Hupp wants to remind the Marietta community that there are lots of police officers who do what they have dedicated their lives to: serve and protect.

"I hope that they understand that there's a tiny tiny fraction of bad actors in every profession" Hupp said. "The vast majority of the people in this business are like the people under my command, and that is they truly love their communities and they care about people."