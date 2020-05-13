Lawmakers: Governor needs to cut budget, open more businesses

Governor Jim Justice continues to be confident West Virginia can cover an expected year-end budget shortfall with federal money, in spite of current federal guidelines.

But one local lawmaker told us Wednesday the governor has to start planning to make budget cuts before the current fiscal year ends on June 30. And another says he's not doing enough to turn around the state's economy.

Revenue figures Justice announced two weeks ago has the state behind annual estimates by more than $205 million.

Delegate Vernon Criss, a member of the House Finance Committee, says cutting the budget is the one legal way the governor can deal with the current shortfall.

"Which he has the ability to do under the modern budget amendment, that the constitution has had since 1968," Criss says. "He has the ability to do all that on his own. But he cannot reappropriate money at any point. He can only cut spending and cut his revenue estimates."

Senator Mike Azinger agrees budget cuts are likely, but adds doing more to open the economy is what the governor needs to do is improve state tax revenues.

"He's done some good things in terms of getting the economy going," Azinger told us. "But he needs to go from first gear to fifth gear and let West Virginians go to work."

Justice has not ruled out calling the legislature into session into session to deal with West Virginia's budget problems. But he has said he continues to look to the federal government for guidelines in spending $1.2 billion in federal money the state has been granted.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, in a statement released Tuesday, said the Treasury department already has issued those guidelines.

"Governor Justice already has permission from President Trump’s Department of Treasury on how the state can use this money," Manchin said. "The money can be used to pay for things that would help West Virginians right now like testing, personal protective equipment, sanitation efforts, homelessness, grants to small businesses, food delivery to seniors, expenses for our struggling rural hospitals or payroll expenses for employees responding to COVID-19 – just to name a few,”

Treasury department guidelines cited recently by media outlets do not mention using federal funds to "backfill" state and local budget defecits.

