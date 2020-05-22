Leavitt Funeral Home hosting virtual Memorial Day remembrance service

Each year, Leavitt Funeral Home holds a Memorial Day “Service of Remembering” to remember and pay tribute to deceased loved ones. The service is usually held at First Baptist Church in Parkersburg. However, with the COVID-19 social distancing requirements, it will be held via Facebook Live on Monday, May 25 day at noon.

To participate in the service and hear comforting readings, music and a message by Pastor Adam Myers of North Parkersburg Baptist Church, go to the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page. Find that link on the right side of this screen under Related Links.

Those who would like a loved one to be remembered name during the service are asked to either type their name in the comment section of the post on the Facebook page, call 304-422-6459, or email Angie Williams at angie@leavittfuneralhome.com.