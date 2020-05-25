Leavitt Funeral Home to host virtual Memorial Day service

For over 20 years, Leavitt Funeral Home has held a Memorial Day service but due to the pandemic, the funeral home will hosts a live virtual service on Facebook.

Leavitt Funeral Home has sent letters to families to participate and anyone else watching the service can comment the name of their loved one.

The service will include a minister and a couple of musical guests.

"It's been challenging, challenging watching families and and what they have to go through, not being able to have services, public services," said Stephen Leavitt, co-owner.

The virtual service will be at 12 p.m. on Memorial Day.