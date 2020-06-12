Leith Run recreation area now open

Many area parks and campgrounds have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on Friday, the Wayne National Forest re-opened the Leith Run Recreation Area, located in the Athens Ranger District, Marietta Unit.

The park rangers are continuing to prioritize the safety of employees and visitors during the pandemic.

“We are working hard to ensure the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors by providing a clean and safe environment. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience as we work toward re-opening additional areas,” said Athens District Ranger Jason Reed.

Those interested in reserving a campsite at Leith Run are asked to do so through the recreation.gov website. Find that link under Related Links on the right side of this screen.

Walk-in visitors will not be allowed this year. Picnic areas and other campgrounds and recreation areas will remain closed in order to help visitors observe social distancing and group gathering limits.

In addition, in the Ironton Ranger District, campgrounds at Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area (Oak Hill, Iron Ridge, and Pine Knob Campgrounds and Two Points Group Campground) will remain closed due to repeated breaks and repairs in the main water line, which is set to be repaired. Those who have reservations at these sites through June 25 will be funded.

Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing, refrain from gathering in large groups, and follow all safety guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.

