Life of a front-line coronavirus nurse

Ashley Talbott is a nurse at WVU Medicine Camden Clark that is working on the front lines as a coronavirus nurse.

She knows that her life will be different as a result of being around the virus so often, and she can sometimes get stressed.

"It is certainly stressful being a front-line nurse during a pandemic," said Talbott, and E.D. Charge Nurse at the hospital. "Fortunately, our hospital has taken the time to put precautions in place and we are prepared to take care of these patients."

With the increased exposure, Ashley has had to not only adjust at work, but also being at home around her family, to make sure they are also safe during the pandemic.

"After I return home from a shift in the E.D., I follow a strict regimen where I enter my house," said Talbott. "My immediate family and I are following social distancing guidelines, and staying away from friends, and extended family and keeping in touch with them via phone and social media."

Ashley still works hard every day, doing her best to treat and cure coronavirus patients in the Mid-Ohio Valley, and she credits the community for coming together during this time.

"I have certainly seen an immense amount of teamwork," Ashley said. From the hospital outline agencies as well as E.M.S., we have truly all come together as one to work together to take care of ourselves, to take care of the patients of our community."

