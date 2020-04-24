Light Up the Lot event returning

Weeks ago, One Church of Vienna and High on Hope Ministries partnered together to provide prayers and show their support to the healthcare workers at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark. Now that the exposure and showing of what their appreciation can bring to the people working on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it's reaching to more of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The faith community will be providing its same support to the first responders and healthcare workers that are risking their lives for everyone at Marietta Memorial Health Systems. They will be accompanied by the pastoral health group as they will be utilizing lots at Marietta Memorial, the Emergency Room at Belpre, and Selby General Hospital on April 27th from 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Christina Dawson Douglas, the pastor's wife of One Church of Vienna, says that you can join in providing your support even if you're not religious, because "all of the support and faith you can provide helps these great people helping every day."