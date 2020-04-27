Light Up the Lot tonight at Marietta, Belpre, & Selby

Two-and-a-half weeks ago the faith-based community of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a "Light Up the Lot" event in which they would fill up a vacant lot and provide prayers and worship music to those working to fight the pandemic at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark.

Now, after the success of the first go around, the event will be happening once again. This time it will be in three locations: Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, and Belpre Emergency Room.

They will be broadcasting the event using FM transmitters which will be airing on 102.7. If you would like to join in the event as well, then you can join any of the three locations listed above at 8:00-8:30 p.m.