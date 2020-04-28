Light Up the Lot tonight at Marietta, Belpre, & Selby

Those in the faith-based community came out in droves to show their support and appreciation for those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

An original showing of this happened two-and-a-half weeks ago when One Church of Vienna and High on Hope Ministries came together to provide a service to send prayers to healthcare workers at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark. It was such a success that those at Marietta Health Systems wanted to get the same type of showing for those working in Southeast Ohio.

People came out to Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Emergency Room, and Selby General Hospital. All of them providing prayers to those fighting this pandemic as well first responders and people affected by this disease.

The attendees were also able to broadcast their sermons and preachings on channel 102.7 on the radio with the help of their FM transmitter that helped provide the blessings that they wanted to give to everyone.