Local businesses collecting snacks for healthcare providers

Local businesses are asking the community for help supporting healthcare providers. Gift Gallery of Vienna and Grand Central Mall will host an event called Snack Packs of Encouragement on Saturday, April 4 from noon until 4 p.m.

A number of small businesses including Belair’s Bistro and Catering in Belpre, Sugar Maple Boutique in Marietta, and Da Vinci’s in Williamstown have teamed up with Gift Gallery to ask members of local communities to donate snacks that will be distributed to healthcare providers at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Memorial Health System and Memorial Health System - Belpre Campus.

Those interested in donating food items can drive up to the mall on Saturday and drop off their snacks.

Community members who are interested in taking part are asked to donate pre-packaged snacks, gum, candy, hand lotion, bottled water, and pop. Homemade food items will not be accepted. All items should be inside a clear, zip lock bag. Notes of encouragement for the healthcare providers are requested, as well.