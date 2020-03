The Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta is expanding its days of operation in response to the closings that are happening because of the COVID-19 virus.

The pantry, located at 309 Lancaster St, Marietta, will now be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you have questions or would like to donate to the pantry, call 740-350-4417.