Local mother receives help from social media for special-needs son

Andrea Kramer is a Parkersburg resident who lives with her 21-year-old son, Danny. He is autistic has a rare dietary disease that restricts him to eating only a certain type of food for the rest of his life.

So when the global pandemic of COVID-19 caused many to panic and raid store shelves, many, like Andrea Kramer, were unable to provide the necessary food for herself and her child. So with the lack of the food that is necessary for Danny, she went to social media to ask for help.

In return, many of her friends and family sent her many cases of what Danny needs. And now, Danny has a month's supply of his food, according to Andrea.