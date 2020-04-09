Local Musician holds virtual concert for elementary students

Local musician Todd Burge was suppose to spend part of his Thursday afternoon performing for students at Beverly-Center Elementary School.

When his visit got canceled due to the pandemic, he decided to hold a virtual concert for the children and their families to enjoy.

"Really we came up with this idea that we could do a video instead of a live show and that's where that all started," said Burge. "I'm doing the same thing with my workshop for kids for Artsbridge. I'm going to be doing videos and the kids will be co-writing songs with me online."

Burge will continue to give online concerts during this pandemic.