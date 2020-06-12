Local Red Cross volunteer deploys virtually

Jean Brothers has been volunteering with the Red Cross for 14 years.

She has served the local community, and has assisted those in other states who have been impacted by natural disasters.

She has been deployed to disaster impacted areas over 40 times, and is currently assisting those that were affected after severe flooding occurred in parts of Michigan, last month. But this time is different, as she is helping virtually, instead of in person.

"My part is being responsible for coordinating the feeding, sheltering, health services, mental health services and distaster spiritual care for the clients in the non congregate sheltering, which is hotels," said Brothers.

There are always some challenges when trying to help areas affected by natural distasters. But this year, COVID-19 has resulted in additional complexities.

"Because of COVID we don't do congregate sheltering like we've done in the past," said Brothers. "We tried to put the clients in hotels, for non congregate sheltering to keep everybody safe."

She says that the majority of the volunteers are also working virtually instead of in person.

She also encourages anyone who wants to help serve their community to volunteer with the Red Cross.

