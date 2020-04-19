Local authorities talk coronavirus scams

Authorities say there has been an increase in scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scammers will ask for bank account information and other personal information.

Chief Martin of the Parkersburg Police Department says a popular scam asks for information regarding stimulus checks making their way to Americans right now.

"The IRS will not call you and ask for personal information, they should already have that," said Chief Joe Martin, Parkersburg Police. "So, our guidance and recommendations are do not respond to the text or calls."

Authorities say to be weary of anyone calling claiming to be from the government and to just hang up the phone.

