Local authorities talk protests and tactics used to restrain suspects

Protests against the injustice African Americans face have been ongoing for years, but the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked new protests over the past eight days.

In the Mid-Ohio valley, authorities say they're prepared to keep protests peaceful.

Washington County sheriff Larry Mincks says he wants people to be able to exercise their first amendment right.

“But we believe that property should not be damaged; private individuals," said sheriff Mincks, Washington County Sheriff's Office. We are here to protect life and limb, and property.”

George Floyd was pronounced dead after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parkersburg Police Department all say that is not a technique or a training that they teach at their departments and all departments agree that the officer was wrong.

Sherriff Mincks says as an officer, you try to train your officers the best way you can.

“But sometimes for whatever reason, officers go astray but as far as what should be done, we have manuals and policies and procedures that we try to follow and that is not one of the ones that we’ve ever taught or that we recommend," said Sheriff Mincks.