Local business making hand sanitizer as reopenings roll out

As some businesses that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to reopen, one family company is well-suited to help meet the potentially growing need for hand sanitizer. And with sanitizer being difficult to find in many grocery stores and pharmacies, the business is offering a local alternative.

Back to Basics Log Cabin, a Belpre business owned and operated by Amanda Hamrick and her family, has been making hand sanitizer for over five years years. They strive to make a product that contains fewer harsh ingredients, smells better, and is less drying than commercial alternatives. As the pandemic has continued, Hamrick has seen a sharp increase in demand for the product, as well as the company’s natural soaps and cleaning products. And with businesses needing to provide employees with hygiene products as they reopen, she anticipates another increase.

“We are selling it wholesale, by the gallon, to companies and we’re also selling it in personal, small sizes and larger sizes, as well,” Hamrick said.

In addition, Amanda noted the company’s experience with producing hand sanitizer that is formulated correctly to properly sanitize.

As customer demands have changed as a result of the pandemic, Hamrick says her business has altered its course in order to meet their needs.

“We’ve kind of shifted gears. We’ve had to go from focusing on making our own makeup in-house and body butters and salves for healing more to hand sanitizer and elderberry cough syrup...and products with immune-boosting properties,” Hamrick said.

Products are available to purchase at the store at the family’s cabin and on the website. Find that link on the right side of this screen under “Related Links.” For in-person purchases, the company is taking safety precautions. They are offering “front porch service,” allowing customers to shop from the porch, without needing to enter the building.

While some of the company’s products have been in high-demand during the pandemic, the current situation has posed challenges, as well.

“It has been very hard to source a lot of the ingredients to make hand sanitizer...the supplies are really hard to get to. We’ve had to do a lot of driving and sourcing and making sure that it’s always made the correct way,” Hamrick said. “We’re short-staffed right now because of [the pandemic]. We’re working late evenings, I’m having to work overtime. Last night I worked until 10 P.M. It’s long days, but we’re willing to do it,” she added.

The business is also offering Mother’s Day baskets filled with a range of natural products, and the baskets can be customized.

