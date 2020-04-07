Local business woman making masks for all individuals during COVID-19 pandemic

Angela Bailes is the owner of Just Sew Peachy in Parkersburg. Just Sew Peachy is a clothing alteration service and usually around this time of year, the seamstress is very busy for prom season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home order, Angela’s non-essential small business had to close.

"So during this time frame, we or I wanted to come up with a way to try give back to our community," said Angela Bailes, Just Sew Peachy, owner.

Bailes then started receiving messages on Facebook from people asking if she made masks from states all over. So, Bailes decided to make it a pay it forward program, when people come to pick up the masks, they can pay it forward for the next person.

Bailes is not only making the masks for hospitals but other entities that come in contact with others.

"Other areas that are in need, including...we got requests from DHR, for our CPS workers, several doctors offices. We also got requests from local other businesses, car dealerships, car washes, anyone that is coming in contact with the community that feel like they need that precautionary to stay safe," said Bailes, owner.

All of the masks are 100% cotton, clean, washed; Angela recommends that you wash them before you wear them and in between each wear.

Bailes says she is most in need of someone to help her sew due to the high demand, but she is also accepting donations or anything anyone out in the community would like to do to help.

To contact, Angela Bailes, visit the Just Sew Peachy Facebook page.