Local dispatchers talk National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is celebrated throughout the United States recognizing those dispatchers who are on the front lines and taking the calls.

Locally, the Wood County 911 Centers says, they are usually able to celebrate with a party and recognize those for their individual achievements. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all festivities will be postponed.

Operators at the Wood County 911 Center handle hundreds of calls a day and the number of calls has increased since the pandemic.

Dispatchers say this week is used to spread awareness about what they do and the service they provide to the community. ​

At the Wood County 911 Center, there are 6 dispatchers per shift.

"We also would like people to have some patience with us, given the situation now, we have to screen everybody, we have to make sure that our responders are staying as safe as they can," said Dustin Matheny, Wood County 911, dispatcher, assistant supervisor. "So, that's an additional line of questioning that has been added to every call and every situation."

Officials at the center are trying to keep everyone safe by checking the temperature of anyone coming into the building.