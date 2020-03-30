Local financial group explains stimulus package

The house passed the Cares Act, Friday. The Cares Act is a stimulus package that will benefit millions of Americans as a result of financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. The act is worth an estimated 2 trillion dollars.

The government will use 2019 tax returns to disperse the checks and if you have filed those taxes yet, they will use your 2018 tax returns. They are also working on ways to reach the homeless population as well.

The checks will be $1200 per person plus $500 per child as long as the person filing makes under $75,000 or couples who makes under $150,000.

Everyone who filed taxes is eligible for the benefits.

Chris Hall is the managing principle at Hall Financial Advisors.

"So, we're being asked to stay at home and not go out and contribute," said Hall, managing principle, Hall Financial Advisors." Well the consequences of staying home is this economic stoppage and the government deploys the Cares Act to make sure that they're able to get money in the hands of Americans."

If a single person makes over $99,000/year, you will not be eligible for the stimulus package. Government officials say, Americans will be receiving the stimulus package checks in 3 weeks.