Local gas prices drop over the weekend

If you're looking for good news from the recent fallout over the coronavirus, it might be at the nearest gas station.

Prices locally have dropped sharply since late last week.

What makes this a bit unusual, is that at this time of the year, prices usually start to go up.

That's because it's when oil companies start making the transition to summertime fuel blends.

But just in case you weren't out and about this past weekend, prices at the pump fell about 10 cents a gallon between Friday and Monday.

Around Parkersburg, the price of regular gas Monday was $2.17 a gallon. That's after crude oil prices fell along with the stock market during last week's sell off. However, like stocks, they bounced back Monday, going up $1.99 a barrel.

"We've seen the price of a barrel of crude oil fall steadily in the past few weeks," says Chris Ventura, Midwest Executive Director of the Consumer Energy Alliance. "As a result of that, we're seeing some cost-savings at the pump. On top of that, we have some higher supplies of gasoline inventory right now, so that's also helping push the price a little bit lower."

AAA in its weekly report, said gas prices across northern West Virginia fell and average of five cents a gallon from a week ago.

AAA experts say there's still a prospect for price volatility, with the refinery maintenance season coming up.

The national average for gas prices is $2.43 a gallon.