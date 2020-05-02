Local hair salon talks about re-opening

Governor Jim Justice announces safer at home order allowing hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops to re-open Monday, May 4th.

Jon Six Hair Company is one of many salons re-opening. Jon Six is the owner and he says his stylists can come back when they're ready if they do not feel comfortable returning.

According to Six, new laws include stylists cannot have multiple clients waiting, they must have one client in at a time. Stylists will sanitize everything used and the area for the next client.

Six says there isn't much changing because they've always followed the rules of the State Board of Cosmetology.

"There's still some new stipulations, they want our clients to wear masks, gloves is optional and it's going to take a little longer to process each individual because we have to clean the stations, the work stations, the shampoo bowls," said Jon Six, owner.

Six says clients have been very supportive during this time and he misses them so much and is excited to welcome them back on Monday.

Jon Six Hair Company will open at 8 a.m. on Monday.