Local head coach honors the class of 2020

Belpre head baseball coach Terry Muller turned on the lights at 8:20 p.m. this evening which is 20:20 military time. The lights were left on for twenty minutes and twenty seconds.

During this time, the national anthem was sung and a prayer was said for first responders.

To practice social distancing those who cam out to help honor the seniors were asked to stay in their cars.

Coach Muller said that the lights also signify a much brighter future for not only the senior student athletes, but the whole country.

