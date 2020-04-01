Local hospitals offer remote appointments

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, WVU Medicine outpatient clinics and Marietta Memorial Hospital are offering alternatives to in-person appointments so patients can continue receiving care without risking exposure to the virus.

Established WVU Medicine patients located in West Virginia or Maryland have the option to video chat with their medical providers. Due to licensure regulations, patients in Ohio and Pennsylvania are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers regarding the availability of remote appointments.

During these appointments, patients will be able to receive some exams, diagnoses, and treatment recommendations. They may also ask for after-visit summaries, follow-up instructions, and prescription recommendations.

Patients are asked to schedule remote appointments by calling 855-WVU-CARE or through WVU Medicine’s online portal, MyWVUChart.

Marietta Memorial Hospital is offering remote alternatives, as well. Appointments are available by phone or computer on a case-by-case basis. Patients are encouraged to contact their providers.

The hospital is also encouraging patients to take advantage of the services available via:

-the MemorialCareNow app, which can be downloaded through Google Play and the Apple Store

-the 24-hour nurse line: (844) 474-6522

-the MyMemorialChart online portal: mhsystem.org/mymemorialchart

As a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Medicare and Medicaid are covering some medical services offered via remote appointments.

