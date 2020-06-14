Local jeep club holds benefit for the Humane Society of Parkersburg

Members of the 304 Jeepers Club come together to ride to raise money for supplies and food for the Humane Society of Parkersburg, Saturday.

There were almost 40 Jeeps that participated as they drove through town. Jeep riders donated either cash and supplies to participate.

Organizer, Mike Sine says, he is hoping the club can do more to help nonprofit organizations in the community.

"I'm looking forward to doing a lot more in the Parkersburg area, but I'm just trying to get more people involved in the 304 area, as well as Parkersburg, Morgantown, Clarksburg, all those guys," said Mike Sine, 304 Jeepers, administrator.

The 304 Jeepers will be presenting the Humane Society of Parkersburg with the proceeds on Monday.

If you are interested in joining the club, visit the 304 Jeep Club Facebook page for more information.