Local judge dismisses idea of intermediate court system

The House of Delegates is now considering a Senate bill creating an intermediate appeals court system in West Virginia.

it would add a second-level court, between the county circuit courts and the state Supreme Court.

Supporters say the new court would speed cases and reduce the caseloads of circuit judges.

Opponents say it would simply increase spending on another level of government.

And a local judge doesn't think it's necessary.

"So if you go another step and add two courts or three courts at each level, you're adding more costs and more time," says Wood County Circuit Judge J.D. Beane. "I just think, with our state being such a small state and with money always being an issue, that it can be better spent with other areas of concern."

Beane says the idea came up several years ago, when he was a candidate for the Supreme Court, and other candidates at that time were opposed to the idea.

The bill could come up for a final vote in the House this week.