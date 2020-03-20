Local law enforcement take precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus spreads, local law enforcement are taking precautions.

“Well, of course, we’re doing and trying to follow all the recommendations from the president down to the governor,” said Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks.

“We’re trying to follow all the CDC, WHO guidelines. The suggestions, washing your hands, don’t touch your face, all those things that hopefully everyone knows about now,” said Wood County Chief Deputy Robert Sims.

But some are also thinking outside the box.

“I’ve asked all the officers, if you’re dealing with someone, take the standard precautions but then take it a step further. Wear your gloves, don’t stay in a confined space with someone in their house. Ask them to step out onto the porch and talk to them there,” said Chief Deputy Sims.

Washington County officers are practicing similar interview protocols, but they’re also screening people every time they enter the courthouse.

That screening includes a temperature check.

“We have one individual who had maybe come in to contact with someone who had maybe had a temperature, so we have them in self-quarantine,” said Mincks.

And that’s not the only time the Washington County Sheriff has told an employee to stay home during this pandemic.

“We had a couple of employees that were on a cruise and just got back about a week ago, so we had a self-imposed-- well it wasn’t self-imposed--we imposed it for fourteen days. Even though they were okay when they got off the boat, we wanted them to do another fourteen days to make sure they were OK,” said Mincks.

