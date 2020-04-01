Local restaurant delivering to seniors only

Joe Momma's Kitchen in Marietta has been open for almost two years and has closed to the public like all restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the owners of the restaurant decided against being carry-out only and decided to cater to the senior population. The restaurant has volunteers delivering all over the Mid-Ohio Valley.

"I just think that so often we worry about our children and we should absolutely be worried about our children," said Sara Sauls, Joe Momma's Kitchen, owner. "I have children and I want to make sure they're fed and healthy, but our senior citizens are sometimes forgotten and they're the very people who made us who we are today."

With the help of donations, Joe Momma's restaurant has been able to provide over 1800 meals to seniors. Everyone delivering the meals are volunteering. Owners say, they ask volunteers to check their temperatures before arriving to pick up the meals.

To volunteer or if you are a senior in need of a meal, please contact 740-434-7408 or visit the Joe Momma's restaurant Facebook page.

