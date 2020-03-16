Local restaurant reacts to dining room closures

With Governor Mike DeWine closing all restaurants' dining rooms and bar areas, it was imminent that the restaurant their staffs would take financial hits.

The Marietta Brewing Company is not closing entirely, as they are offering meals to go for the community.

While they still expect fairly decent traffic to their restaurant, taking care of the staff will still be a challenge.

"We're staying open," said owner Tony Styer. "We're open for carry-out so we still need people to work, but unfortunately the front of the house staff, there's no need for service. We're all in the same boat, they understand that, and they know that we're going to do our best to give them what they need."

Styer wants to remind the local community to continue to support local businesses in these trying times.