Local restaurants continue to adjust to coronavirus pandemic

The North End Tavern has been in Parkersburg for over 40 years and owner Joe Roedershimer says, the decision to stay open and become an only carry out restaurant was not easy.

“My first responsibility is to my family of course and my second responsibility is to my employees, so we decided to try some carry out so we can keep them employed," said Joe Roedershimer, North End Tavern, owner.

Roedershimer says he decided to become carry out only to help his employees the and community. He believes small businesses will come out of this situation stronger than before.

"I think its going to be a great recovery, you’re going to see a lot of attitudes change I think you’re going to see a lot of camaraderie, a lot of people getting back together, not only the communities but also this country," said Roedershimer.

Busy Bee has been in Marietta since the 1944 and has been under new ownership since 2016. Owner Larry Sloter says they have now been doing carry out only for two weeks and the restaurant has lost 60 percent of its revenue.

“But we continue to adjust, each week we look at our menu and our customers and see what’s working and what’s not and we kind of adjust from there," said Larry Sloter, Busy Bee Restaurant, owner.

Busy Bee was a breakfast and lunch restaurant that closed at 2 p.m. everyday but now they have extended ours and the menu to accommodate staff and customers.

“Staffing has been difficult, we’ve actually had to lay a couple of staff members off early on, we were able to keep the remaining staff, hours have been cut. Part of the reason for staying open until 7 gives us the opportunity to give those folks some more hours," said Sloter, owner.

Busy Bee is also offering grocery packs, so people can avoid going to the grocery store.

To contact North End Tavern at 304-428-5854 or Busy Bee Restaurant at 740-373-3755.