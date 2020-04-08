Local school postpones prom and graduation

With schools closed at least through April because of the pandemic, Fort Frye High School has pushed back its prom and graduation.

While the school hopes to have both events for the students, the main goal is to make sure some kind of graduation ceremony happens for students.

"Graduation we are extremely hopeful that by at least the very latest, late July they will let us do something," said Andy Schob, principal of Fort Frye High School. "Whether it is outside with social distancing or do something. We are hoping by July, that last date we set, that we at least have something were we can have some kind of graduation for the kids."

We also spoke with Wood County Schools and as of right now, their graduations are still on as planned.