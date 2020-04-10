Local tourism business hit by COVID-19

The travel industry has taken a major hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

And local tourism businesses are no exception.

Passengers leave the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

This is the time of year when the summer travel season is about to begin.

Hopes for a great year for tourism, however, were dealt a blow not only by the outbreak, but by "stay at home" orders issued by governors from throughout the county, including West Virginia and Ohio.

Local tourism officials are making plans for when people once again are making travel plans.

"It's a great time for folks to support those local restaurants that are run by friends and neighbors," says Mark Lewis, President and CEO of the Parkersburg Visitors and Convention Bureau. "We're also working to conserve our resources so, when circumstances do change, we'll have money to ramp up our advertising and marketing efforts as fast as possible."

"And we are in the process of developing a new-what we would call a 'come back' campaign," says Marietta Visitors and Convention Bureau Executive Director Deana Clark. "We're just enticing folks to come back and see us again when this epidemic is over."

Also uncertain is whether orders for out-of-state residents to avoid the region might also affect local travel.