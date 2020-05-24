Lowe's honors fallen soldiers with commemorated parking spaces

For the second year, Lowe’s is honoring fallen United States military personnel by reserving and decorating a parking space at each of their U.S. stores.

Lowe’s employees say each store is allowed to customize the space.

The Lowe’s in south Parkersburg used flowers, flags, and pinwheels to decorate its space, which is blocked off with a wooden fence. While the display has several flags, a large flag in the center flies at half-mast in honor of the fallen. A Lowe’s employee said they will be raising the flag to full mast on Memorial Day.

Jeremy Harris helped build the display at the south side Lowe’s. He reflected on what Memorial Day means to him.

"It's a commemoration for me. I've had passed family members in the armed forces so, it's a nice memorial,” said Harris.

Lowe’s stores across the nation will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. It will begin with an overhead announcement and stores will be inviting customers to join staff in that moment of remembrance.

Year-round, Lowe’s stores have reserved parking for veterans and special spaces specifically for those who were wounded in combat.

