MBCHD considers releasing COVID-19 patient names to first responders

Saturday afternoon, the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department met to discuss the possibility of giving out coronavirus patient information to first responders. That information is normally protected by privacy laws, but due to the concern for public safety amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ohio Department of Health has given sitting boards of health some discretion.

“If boards of health choose, they can disclose protected health information as necessary to avert or mitigate a clear threat to an individual or to the public health,” said Health Commissioner Anne Goon, quoting a memorandum sent by ODH.

Goon says the MBCHD is drafting a policy which would allow health officials to give limited protected information to first responders so they can safely operate during the outbreak. The current draft would allow the Marietta/Belpre Health Department’s privacy officer to immediately give the name of the street on which a positive COVID-19 case resides. Along with other red tape, the draft says first responders entrusted with private information should receive training on how to properly care for that information.

Goon suggests there should be business associate agreements with emergency response agency in the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department’s coverage area.

Health Board member Suzanne Baker was at one time an infectious control practitioner. She says everyone should be treated as if they are positive.

“They say 25% of the population are carriers and don’t even know they have the disease. So my concern is, everybody get treated as if they have it. That knowing a name, doesn’t make a difference,” said Baker.

Board member Joel Whitaker expressed concerns with releasing information, noting how prevalent gossip was during the HIV/AIDS scare of the 1980s.

While board of health members expressed concerns with releasing little information, Chief Rodney Hupp of the Marietta Police Department argued the name of a street is not enough information.

“To provide us with a street name is inadequate and unacceptable,” said Hupp. “Understand that the nature of what we do is in a very fluid and dynamic atmosphere.”

He says he is immediately ready to sign off on a business association agreement with the health department, but argues law enforcement needs a name and an address as a bare minimum to stay vigilante during this pandemic.

After further discussion, the vote on releasing information to first responders was tabled. Another meeting will take place Friday, April 17th.

