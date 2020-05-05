MOV Chamber of Commerce to host virtual happy hours

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent groups, organizations, and individuals from gathering in person, the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce is making efforts to provide virtual opportunities for residents to connect.

It is hosting what it calls Virtual Happy Hours each Thursday in May at 6:00 P.M., with the first one being held this Thursday, May 7. They will be offered to residents in lieu of the Chamber’s usual, in-person social gatherings. Several local businesses are offering gift cards as prizes.

“The Chamber of Commerce is all about making connections, celebrating one another as businesses, and communicating with one another...those three C-words, communicating, making connections, and celebrating. So continuing to hold events and facilitate those events for our members is very important for us to be able to meet those goals,” said Jill Parsons, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.

All events will be hosted via Zoom, and each one has a different theme. The theme of the first one is Bingo, and participants will use a program designed for playing the game remotely.

The second happy hour will have a Trivia Night theme. There will be various trivia themes, and additional information will be provided about those topics.

Next up is a virtual scavenger hunt, where participants will be asked to locate items that they are likely to have in their homes and within reach, inspired by the game show “Let’s Make a Deal”. The theme of the final happy hour is yet to be determined.

The Chamber has held a number of other events and meetings via Zoom, as well, typically gathering on a roughly weekly basis during the quarantine. Parsons said it has been an effective way to stay connected and engaged.

“We’ve done several virtual events, trainings, committee meetings have been held. We’ve used mostly the Zoom platform and it has been very friendly for folks to be able to get on with their laptops and webcams. It’s nice to see everybody...in a different way. One of our goals is networking and making connections, so the opportunity to be able to still hold some of these events electronically, in a virtual fashion, has been a great alternative to cancelling or postponing events,” Parsons said.

Those interested in participating in the Virtual Happy Hours will need to register ahead of time, and can do so on the Chamber's website.