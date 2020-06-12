MOV Players holding auditions for two radio dramas

The Mid-Ohio Valley Players have been performing live radio dramas, streamed online, during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the organization will hold auditions for two upcoming shows.

The first audition will be for two all-ages Superman dramas which will be performed together, called The Baby is from Krypton and The Silver Clipper, respectively. The next will be for Goodbye, Miss Lizzie Borden, which will be performed immediately following the Superman episodes on Friday, June 26, beginning at 7 P.M.

According to Suzanne Walker, member of the organization’s board of directors, newsletter director, and associate provost at Marietta College, the radio dramas that have been held so far have been popular among the community.

“We’ve been really thrilled with the response that we’ve gotten,” Walker said. “We typically, on a Friday evening, have anywhere between 60 and 150 people joining us to watch the radio dramas. Then the next day, we post it as a video on Facebook, and our early posts are already up to almost 400 views,” she added.

Those interested in auditioning are not required to have prior acting experience. To participate, the only requirements are a computer with a webcam and an internal or external microphone, as well as stable Internet access.

“It’s been a great opportunity. We’ve had some folks reach out who have always been afraid to do theater and this a great way for them to get their feet wet...It’s amazing how many new members we’ve gotten because it’s a chance for them to try theater in a much less frightening, sort of out-there way” Walker said.

According to Walker, one of the goals of the series is to perform shows from a wide range of genres. They’ve performed family-friendly comedy, suspense, political drama, mystery, and more. Next week, the players will perform Father Knows Best, in honor of Fathers’ Day.

Due to the popularity of the shows, Walker said the organization may consider continuing them even after in-person performances resume, though at that point they likely wouldn’t be performed weekly.

In addition, Walker added that the radio dramas benefit both the audience and the performers, particularly during the pandemic.

“It’s for our audience, to make sure that they still have something to do for evening entertainment. But for those folks in the Valley who miss being able to do something creative with a group of people, it has really made a difference. We’re thrilled we get to do it,” Walker said.

Those interested in auditioning are asked to leave a comment on the related post on the MOV Players’ Facebook page, to message walker or director Douglas P. Reed privately on Facebook, or to email Walker at walkers@marietta.edu. Find the link to the Facebook page under Related Links on the right side of this screen.

