MOV Transit enacts safety measures for buses

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, MOV Transit is taking steps to prioritize the safety of their riders and bus drivers.

All Easy Rider bus routes are still active, but ridership has been limited to five passengers per bus at a time, according to Michael Kesterson, MOV Transit general manager.

In addition, bus drivers have been supplied with masks, face shields, safety glasses, and rubber gloves. When a bus finishes its route, a cleaning crew cleans the bus, particularly areas that are likely to have been touched.

According to Kesterson, ridership has declined during the outbreak.

“We like ridership, but right now we’re asking that [riders] stay home just to keep everybody safe. And we ask that they only go for healthcare or, if they’re essential workers, to their job, or to the grocery stores,” Kesterson said.

