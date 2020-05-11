MOV-based company creates new protection for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are continuing their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, much of their equipment and protection has been running low for since the start of it.

Because of this, much of the community has come out in droves to provide protection for these individuals working on the frontlines. Including one Mid-Ohio Valley-based company that is putting together shields for the intubation procedure (the most dangerous part) of treating patients with coronavirus.

Solvay is a polymer specialist company that is partnering up with Paragon, a medical supplies development company. They've created a shield to assist these workers and have setup a trial run with six different hospital systems. One of which includes Memorial Health Systems.

The reviews for the product are dominantly positive, but there is still room for improvement. As Dr. Tyler Hill, Medical Director of the Emergency and Urgent Care Services for Memorial Health Systems says, "The intubation box itself should be a little taller so that we can get our equipment in over-the-top of a patient’s head while we’re working inside of the box. Some of the other feedback that we provided was smoothing the parts of the arm holes a little bit. So that it would avoid cutting or harming anyone’s arms," he continues on to say, "Other than that, we felt that it was great equipment that was going to minimize our exposure to viral particles."

Those at Memorial Health Systems say that they are grateful for the new equipment and innovations that people continue to create during this time. They will go onto to use this same equipment even after the pandemic is over.